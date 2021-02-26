Would you like a career in the sausage business?

02-26-2021

The Boone County Commission offers tax breaks for a proposed Italian meats facility. Swift Prepared Foods says its large plant on Paris Road will eventually have 250 workers making an average of more than 50-grand a year. It’s set to open next year. This is the same company behind the new bacon plant in Moberly. Commissioners yesterday (thur) approved up to 75 percent property tax breaks for ten years. Companies like Aurora Organic Dairy have used those Chapter 100 bonds.