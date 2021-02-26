Teachers are on the next vaccination list

02-26-2021

(MissouriNet) — Get ready teachers, childcare centers, grocery and convenience store workers, as well as others. During a Capitol press briefing, Governor Parson has announced the next tier of the state’s coronavirus vaccination plan will begin March 15.

(as said) “While supply is still limited, we are expecting slow and steady increases. Activating tier 3 on March 15 will allow us to continue making progress as supplies increase. There is no doubt that there is still more work to be done,” says Parson.

A press release from Parson’s office says the state also continues to move forward with regional mass vaccination events. There have been 68 completed across Missouri, and more than 66,500 Missourians have received an initial vaccine dose at one of these events.