A shot clinic at Capital Mall will be paid for with federal COVID dollars

KMIZ – 17 — Cole County will open a coronavirus vaccination site at the Capital Mall once all Missouri adults are eligible for the vaccine.

The center will open the week of April 12, the Cole County Commission said Tuesday. The site will be set up to vaccinate 4,000 people each week.

The clinic will be in the old Party City store, which has an outdoor entrance.

Residents will be able to sign up for appointments at the Capital Mall vaccination site through the vaccine navigator system.

the facility costs $10,000 a month, which is being paid for with money from the federal government.

The county has recorded about 8,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started and 117 deaths, including 54 in nursing homes.