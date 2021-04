A local coronavirus vaccination clinic is taking walk-ins today (wed). Eligible mid-Missourians can get their first dose of the Pfizer shot today (wed) at the United Church of Christ in California. Coronavirus case increases stayed low in mid-Missouri yesterday (tue). Boone County had only three new positives, and active cases dropped. Hospitalizations also went down. No big jumps in Cole or Callaway counties either. Active cases in Callaway went down a little.