Are you going to take your COVID I-D card every where?

Will they turn you away at the airport if you don’t want to show them proof that you’ve been vaccinated for COVID – 19? Cole County Health’s Chezney Schulte says they are many Mid – Missourians who aren’t getting the shot …

Schulte thinks requiring someone to show proof of getting the vaccine could violate HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.