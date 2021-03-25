Enrollment is falling at Lincoln – U

(KMIZ) — During the Lincoln University Board of Curators meeting on Tuesday, the school’s governing body said enrollment has declined 41% in the following nine years.

The board of curators included that enrollment had been steady for over a decade from 2000-2011.

The total enrollment for 2020 was 2,012 students — 1,000 students fewer than in 2014.

According to the Missouri Department of Higher Education, Lincoln University saw a 15% increase in tuition and associated costs from the 2015-2016 school year to the 2020-2021 school year. In 2016, tuition and fees to attend Lincoln University cost $7,042 and have risen to $8,082.