Gov. Parson frees up held back funds

03-02-2021

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson has released 281 million dollars – the last of his current state budget restrictions. A press release today from Parson’s office says about $123 million of the funding is for K-12 public schools and $1.5 million is for the Bright Flight state college scholarship program. Another 5.7 million is to help domestic violence and sexual assault victims. Parson says due to the financial impact of COVID-19, the state previously restricted the spending to ensure a balanced budget and the necessary funds to combat the virus.