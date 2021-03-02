Mass vaccination clinic planned for Cole County teachers

03-02-2021

(KMIZ) — Health leaders in Cole County are currently planning another mass vaccination clinic later in March, with the primary focus on educators in Cole County.

The director of the Cole County Health Department Kristi Campbell confirmed that leaders are tentatively putting together an event for Cole County teachers that wish to be vaccinated.

This comes days after Governor Mike Parson announced Missouri will be moving in Tier 3 of the vaccination process on March 15, which includes teachers and other critical workers.

About 1,600 teachers and staff of schools have said they are interested in getting the vaccine when available to them, she said.

health leaders are hopeful to get the event on the books less than 7 days after March 15.