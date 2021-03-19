Help KWOS on this final day of the Missouri Credit Union Miracles For Kids Radiothon

Help KWOS make miracles happen! Join us for the 15th Annual Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon, benefiting MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital in Columbia.

The 2-day radiothon is today and Friday, March 19th from 6AM to 6PM each day. The radiothon raises funds for the cost of lifesaving equipment and other needs at the MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital.

WAYS TO DONATE:

Make an online donation at kat 943.com.

Text the word, “MIRACLE” to 51555 to make a donation, thanks to A-1 Containers and A-1 Disposal.

Call the Bob McCosh Phone Bank at 1-866-970-GIVE (1-866-970-4483)

KWOS’ Gary Nolan and Mike Ferguson are there live both days.