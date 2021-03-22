Hundreds get their shot at the Linc

KMIZ –17 – Over 1,700 Cole County residents went to The Linc in Jefferson City and received the Pfizer vaccine during a mass vaccination event.

Gov. Mike Parson attended the event FRIDAY morning with other health officials.

Cole County Health Director Kristi Campbell said health officials gave out a total of 1,795 doses.

A spokesperson also says 700 Jefferson City school staff members were signed up to get the shot.

The unopened vials will be used next week in Cole County clinics.

Those that received the vaccine Friday will need to get a second dose on April 9.