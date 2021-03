03-05-2021

Your Missouri Secretary of State is no fan of proposed U-S election law changes making their way through Capitol Hill …

Jay Ashcroft says a ‘’one size fits all’ approach to voting laws won’t work in Missouri or anywhere else. Republican lawmakers in Congress claim it would allow unwanted federal interference in states’ authority to conduct their own elections — and would benefit Democrats through higher turnout, especially among minorities.

The House – passed measure goes on to the US Senate.