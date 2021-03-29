KWOS Mom And Pop Small Business

News Radio KWOS is honoring small businesses during National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day on Monday, March 29th. Small businesses are the foundation of our community and are a vital part of the economy. They are the ones that support local organizations, community events and our schools throughout Mid-Missouri.

Here are a few ways you can show small business some much-deserved appreciation this week:

Give a gift card or gift certificate from your favorite small businesses.

Share their social media pages to improve their following.

Talk about them to friends and family.

Take their business cards and then recommend them to a friend.

Be a repeat customer.

Mom and Pop businesses provide economic growth and add almost 70% of all new jobs in the U.S. That’s why we’re honoring the more than 27 million small businesses in the United States by celebrating National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day on Monday, March 29th.

Here are some local Mom and Pop businesses you can help honor: