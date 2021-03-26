Lt. Governor Kehoe supports the gas tax increase plan

Your Lt. Governor thinks the proposed Missouri gas tax increase is the only way the state will be able to maintain its roads …

Mike Kehoe is the former chair of the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission. The plan that would raise Missouri’s gas tax by 12 – cents a gallon over 5 years is now back before the House. Voters won’t have a say on it because it contains language allowing you to get a tax rebate if you save your receipts.

Mike Kehoe announced this week that he will run for Governor in 2024.