Ammonia tank pulled from Missouri River

17 — Several federal, state and local agencies pulled a 1,500-gallon tank full of a potentially deadly chemical from the Missouri River in central Missouri.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the tank carrying anhydrous ammonia was reported floating near Claysville, just west of Jefferson City, last Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jefferson City fire department secured the tank and its wheeled chassis on Friday, when the river was at flood stage. It was removed from the river Saturday, when the river’s water level had dropped.