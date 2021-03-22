Listen to KWOS Live
Mike Kehoe says ‘no’ to US Senate run — but is looking at Governor’s race

03-22-2021


Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe has made an announcement that instead of making a bid for Roy Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat in 2022, he will instead run for governor in 2024.

The Missouri Times is quoting Kehoe as saying while he’s been honored by the encouragement and offers of support to help him serve as Missouri’s next U.S. Senator, his true calling remains working on behalf of Missourians as lieutenant governor and as a candidate for governor in 2024.

Governor Parson appointed Kehoe as lieutenant governor on June 18, 2018 after Parson vacated the position to become Governor following the resignation of Eric Greitens.

