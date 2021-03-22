Listen to KWOS Live
Wow! Thanks for your donation! Making Miracles for Kids!

03-22-2021


Thank you Mid-Missouri for your generosity and support during the 15th Annual KWOS / 94.3 KAT Country Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon, benefiting MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital in Columbia.

Together, you helped us raise:

$214,734.04

The money raised from the radiothon will go towards the cost of lifesaving equipment and other needs at the MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital.

You Can Still Make A Donation:

DONATE ONLINE HERE

  • Text the word, “MIRACLE” to 51555 to make a donation, thanks to A-1 Containers and A-1 Disposal.
  • NEW THIS YEAR: Make an online donation on your phone with the Venmo app.
    • Our account is @Zimmerradiogroup (Last four: 5799)
    • Disclaimer: Please note, we can NOT provide tax receipts for VENMO donations. If you need a tax receipt, please use the text, call, or donate online.

Thanks to all of our sponsors who made the radiothon a huge success:

Bob McCosh Chevrolet, ZCM Timber HarvestingGraf & SonsCrown Power & EquipmentAllstate Consultants LLCXtreme Body & PaintDoolittle TrailersClub Car WashAurora Organic DairyLuecke’s RoofingMonnig IndustriesComo Premium Exteriors, Leubbering OilAi Painting PlusLone Oak Building, Denning Pest ControlSweet Smoke BBQDowntown ApplianceACME ConstructorsLee’s Tire Mobile Express Van, and Railwood Golf Club.

