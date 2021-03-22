Wow! Thanks for your donation! Making Miracles for Kids!

03-22-2021

Thank you Mid-Missouri for your generosity and support during the 15th Annual KWOS / 94.3 KAT Country Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon, benefiting MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital in Columbia.

Together, you helped us raise:

$214,734.04

The money raised from the radiothon will go towards the cost of lifesaving equipment and other needs at the MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital.

Thanks to all of our sponsors who made the radiothon a huge success:

Bob McCosh Chevrolet, ZCM Timber Harvesting, Graf & Sons, Crown Power & Equipment, Allstate Consultants LLC, Xtreme Body & Paint, Doolittle Trailers, Club Car Wash, Aurora Organic Dairy, Luecke’s Roofing, Monnig Industries, Como Premium Exteriors, Leubbering Oil, Ai Painting Plus, Lone Oak Building, Denning Pest Control, Sweet Smoke BBQ, Downtown Appliance, ACME Constructors, Lee’s Tire Mobile Express Van, and Railwood Golf Club.