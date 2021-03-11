No thanks for a US Senate bid says Jay Ashcroft

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Wednesday said he won’t run for the U.S. Senate, despite being eyed early on as a top candidate for Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat.

Ashcroft, who has considerable name recognition in Missouri courtesy of his father, former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, said in a statement he and his wife are “deeply grateful for the overwhelming support” for a potential Senate run.

“After intense, prayerful consideration we have decided to remain devoted to the work Missouri voters have entrusted me as secretary of state,” he said.