St. James man dies after police standoff

03-18-2021

(KMIZ) — The St. James Police Department said one man died after he barricaded himself in a home for more than seven hours Wednesday.

The department originally received a report of shots being fired in the 800 block of West Washington Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the man was actively shooting when they arrived on the scene and had barricaded himself inside a residence.

The department said it then made the decision to lock schools down to secure the area where students were dismissing and to find alternative bus routes.

Once officers set up a command post, police said they began negotiations with the subject inside the house.

When police were unable to make contact, they entered the residence. KTVI, a St. Louis sister station of ABC 17 News, reported police entered the home around 9:30 p.m.

Police found the man dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man who died.