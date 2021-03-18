Mizzou football will include a full Faurot Field this fall

03-18-2021

(KMIZ 17) — Mizzou Athletics announced that Faurot Field will return to full capacity for the 2021 football season.

With capacity being more than 62,000 people, the program said it will have a , “continued dialogue with the University’s medical experts and public health officials.”

An MU spokesperson said that the athletics team will continue to monitor the situation and will be more than ready to pivot, if needed.

Throughout the 2020 season, Faurot Field only operated at about 20 percent capacity due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Tigers will host the annual spring football game on March 20. The team said about 6,000 fans will be able to attend that event at Faurot Field.