03-10-2021

A small Boone County district deals with two threats in less than a week. Sturgeon school officials cleared students and staff out of the building for kindergarteners through eighth graders yesterday (tue). They went back in after law enforcement gave the all clear. K-thru-8 students had to evacuate last Friday too, after someone found a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall. No word on what type of threat turned up yesterday (tue).