03-10-2021

You could have plenty of candidates to choose from when it’s time to replace Senator Roy Blunt in 2022. Blunt announced this week that he won’t seek another term. Political pundit and former Representative Carl Bearden thinks several politicians including Congressman nn Wagner may end up on your ballot …

One the Democrat side, Bearden wonders if State Auditor Nicole Galloway may jump into the race. She lost her bid to defeat Governor Mike Parson.