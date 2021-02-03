Virus cases on the decline

03-02-2021

Boone County’s active case count fell below 100 yesterday (mon) for the first time since June. Hospitalizations also fell. Just nine new cases yesterday (mon) Cole County reported 10 new cases. Active cases went up in Callaway County over the weekend. Missouri vaccinators are on track to get the first 50-thousand doses of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine tomorrow (wed). Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville continues to host vaccinations today (tue). MU Health Care will vaccinate more than six thousand people at Faurot Field, Thursday through Sunday.