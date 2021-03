Woman in Fulton death case gets probation

(KMIZ) — A woman who pleaded guilty to health care fraud in connection with the death of Carl DeBrodie has been sentenced.

A judge sentenced Melissa Delap to five years of probation Friday after she pleaded guilty in 2018.

She admitted to lying about face-to-face assessments with DeBrodie.

His body was found in 2017 encased in concrete in a Fulton storage unit.

Delap will have to pay back more than $2,000 she collected from Medicaid as part of the fake visits.