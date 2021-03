JCMO murder suspect not guilty of murder but is convicted on other charges

(KMIZ) — A suspect in a fatal Jefferson City shooting is cleared of felony murder charges. Dana Day Junior was accused of killing Taveeon Fowler in 2017. A jury convicted Day of first- and second-degree assault charges. Day faces 10 to 30 years in prison for first-degree assault and 5 to 15 years for second-degree assault.

He was acquitted of felony murder.Two others are charged with accessory to murder in the case.

Robert Farrow and Devon Skinner were arrested last September.