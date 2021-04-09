All Missourians can get a shot starting today

All Missouri adults are now eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine. The state activated Phase 3 of its vaccination plan today (fri). Boone Health is giving people shots today (fri) at the Columbia Mall, by appointment. Cole County’s shot clinic at Capital Mall will open Monday.

Several other clinics are happening too. The health department is vaccinating bar and restaurant workers this (fri) afternoon at The Blue Note in downtown Columbia. That clinic has now opened up a few shots for the general public too.

Boone health officials say they have recorded the first known case of the U.K. variant of the coronavirus.