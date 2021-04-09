Suspect charged in JCMO road rage stabbing

KMIZ — Prosecutors charged a Jefferson City man Wednesday with assault and armed criminal action after a Tuesday road rage incident and stabbing.

Police arrested Riley J. Elgin after the incident Tuesday night.

Elgin is accused of following the victim in his vehicle to the 200 block of Vista Road, where police say the stabbing took place.

Police say Elgin admitted to the road rage incident under interrogation but at first did not mention a knife. He later told police he pulled out a knife and fought the victim but does not remember stabbing him, the statement says.