Big JCMO drug bust

(JCPD) — On 4/15/2021 at approximately 4:30 PM, an officer spotted a Jefferson City resident known to have a federal arrest warrant for weapons possession in the parking lot of Schnucks, 1801 Missouri Blvd. Officers quickly made contact and took the suspect into custody for the arrest warrant without incident. The suspect was found to be in possession of a large bag containing 26 grams of MDMA, Ecstasy pills. During a search of his vehicle, three large bags containing approximately 3 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine, an additional 27 grams of MDMA, Ecstasy pills, 38 grams of marijuana as well as a small amount of heroin and prescription drugs were seized.

Arrested was Charles Davis Jr., a 36-year-old Jefferson City resident.

Other than federal weapons charges, the suspect faces numerous additional federal drug charges.