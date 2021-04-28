Flooding may be the worst of today’s rainy weather

KMIZ – Showers and storms become more widespread Wednesday, slowing things down significantly through the morning commute. There could be a few breaks in the action during the day, but expect ongoing showers and storms through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A few of those storms could also be strong-marginally severe with a strong wind gust or two in addition to some small hail. Overall the severe weather threat is going to be low given the amount of cloud cover and rain around, but we can’t rule out the possibility completely. Rain amounts are going to be highest along and south of I-44, where there is currently a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Phelps and Pulaski counties until 10AM Thursday. Areas south of I-44 will get anywhere from 3-4″ of rain in 36 hours, while points north will end up with less. Locations north of I-70 will see 1-1.5″; between Highway 50 and I-70 will get 1-2″, and areas near the Lake of the Ozarks will receive anywhere from 2-3″.