KMIZ 17 – Sheriff’s deputies found explosive devices Wednesday at a conservation area in Callaway County.

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said deputies were sent to the McCredie Farm Lake east of Kingdom City a little before 7 a.m. The University of Missouri owns and maintains the area.

Chism said deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad were sent to the conservation area where they were able to confirm the two suspicious objects were explosive devices.