More chances to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you’re interested. There’s a walk-in clinic at Southern Boone High School in Ashland from 3:30 to 6:30 today (thur). Veterans and their spouses and caretakers can get a shot in Mexico during the Exercise Tiger Remembrance Event at the Audrain County Courthouse this (thur) afternoon. Another mild day for coronavirus case increases in mid-Missouri.