Is there any hope for a Covid liability law?

You’d think a Republican – controlled state legislature could get plenty of bills across the finish line. But Jefferson City Representative Dave Griffith feels the House and Senate have deadlocked over too many issues this session. And that includes a Covid – 19 liability bill that goes back to the 2020 Special Session …

Governor Parson last fall surprised lawmakers by asking them to hold off on the bill until the regular session in January. Griffith says time is running out with less than a month left to go.