Jay Ashcroft is no friend of an increased gasoline tax

You don’t like the idea of an increase in Missouri’s gas tax? Neither does Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft..

On the KWOS Morning Show, Ashcroft says Mo-Dot needs to get out of the business of issuing bonds to pay for road work. He claims the agency pays over $300 – million a year just in interest on those bonds.

Missouri lawmakers are pushing a plan to raise the gas tax to

29.5 cents a gallon by 2025.