Should Missouri have fewer lawmakers?

(MissouriNet) — A Mid-Missouri legislator who wants to reduce the House’s size says Missouri has more lawmakers than any of its bordering states. Holts Summit GOP State Representative Travis Fitzwater testified today (Wednesday) in Jefferson City on his proposed constitutional amendment, which would reduce the Missouri House from 163 to 136 members:

” … I believe 33 senators and 99 state representatives. They’re a very similar state to us, make up geographically they’re obviously very different looking state, but a lot of, similar economy”

Fitzwater’s proposed House joint resolution is similar to his 2019 proposal, which failed. Missourians ratified a constitutional amendment in 1966, which locked in the number of House seats at 163.