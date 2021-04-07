JCMO road rage stabbing

Last evening at approximately 7:31 PM, the Jefferson City Communications center received a call reporting an assault had just occurred in the 200 block of Vista Road.

Responding officers located a 24-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to the chest. The victim was coherent and able to speak with officers. The initial investigations determined that a disturbance occurred after a road rage incident near W. Main and Dix Road.

It appears that the suspect followed the victim to the assault location. During the roadside disturbance, the suspect produced an edged weapon. Witnesses on scene were able to obtain photographs and a vehicle description to share with officers.

Based on that information, officers were able to locate the suspect moments later at his residence. The suspect, a 28-year-old Jefferson City resident, was taken into custody while seated in the suspect vehicle.

The suspect was transported to the police station for an interview. During that interview, the suspect admitted his involvement in the disturbance being armed with a knife. He was then taken to the Cole County Jail for holding. Charges are being requested for Assault in the First Degree (Felony) and Armed Criminal Action (Felony).

The victim was transported by EMS to the University Hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition at the time of this release.