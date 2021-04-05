Shot clinics get busy

About 28 percent of Missourians have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Mass vaccination events are ramping up throughout the state. Faurot Field alone is hosting clinics four days this week, including people getting their first doses today (mon) and tomorrow (tue). The Boone County health department is signing people up for appointments this week, starting at 8:00 this (mon) morning. Missouri moves to Phase 3 of its vaccination plan on Friday, opening up the shots to all adults in the state.