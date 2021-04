A Jefferson City man is accused of getting drunk, whacking someone with a hammer, and driving away from the cops. Police say they got word about an assault with a hammer yesterday (thur) morning on Southridge Drive. Germaine Morehouse allegedly drove off in a stolen car. When officers spotted that car, they say Morehouse sped away from a traffic stop. They used spike strips, and finally got him to stop in Holts Summit. Morehouse was in jail at last check.