Teen badly injured in Fulton accident

KMIZ — A teenager is recovering from serious injuries after being thrown from a clothes basket that was being towed by a vehicle with a rope.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports show it happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of County Road 318 in Fulton.

That’s when a 13 year old in a truck was towing a 15 year old in a clothes basket by a rope.

That clothes basket flipped, ejecting the 15 year old, who then struck a post.

Reports say the 15 year old was wearing a safety device and was transported by EMS to University Hospital.