It looks like you may soon be paying more at the pump

(MissouriNet) — With three weeks left to go in the regular legislative session, Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz remains hopeful about his proposed gas tax hike. The Senate has already passed the bill that would boost the state’s fuel tax by twelve-and-a-half cents per gallon over five years. A Missouri House committee is considering his legislation which includes a rebate option. During a Senate press conference, Schatz says if the bill makes it to the House floor, he feels “pretty confident” there are enough votes to pass the measure.

Governor Parson supports the idea of a gas tax increase to help boost funding for repairs to the state’s roads and bridges.