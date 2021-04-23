Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now

Why did Missouri’s DHSS Chief step down?

(MissouriNet) — The search is on for a new director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Dr. Randall Williams has resigned and so has Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann. During a press conference at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Governor Parson says he felt the best thing to do was to part ways with Williams and Erdmann.

Parson says he hopes to have a permanent health director in place in the next thirty to sixty days. At this point, he says he is more concerned about filling that position than filling the COO job.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer