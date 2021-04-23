Why did Missouri’s DHSS Chief step down?

(MissouriNet) — The search is on for a new director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Dr. Randall Williams has resigned and so has Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann. During a press conference at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Governor Parson says he felt the best thing to do was to part ways with Williams and Erdmann.

Parson says he hopes to have a permanent health director in place in the next thirty to sixty days. At this point, he says he is more concerned about filling that position than filling the COO job.