KMIZ 17 – Prosecutors filed gun charges against a man accused of murder in a Jefferson City homicide.

Semaj Harris was charged with aiding a shooting from a vehicle and illegal gun possession in a May 5 shots-fired incident at Community Park on Marshall Street in Jefferson City.

In another case, Harris is also charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Nilez Nichols. Nichols died during what police have called a botched drug deal.