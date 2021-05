Another hat in the ring — and this guy’s armed

KMIZ 17 — Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, says he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

McCloskey made the announcement Tuesday on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News.

Incumbent Missouri Republican Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek a third term.