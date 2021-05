KMIZ 17 – The Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad, at the request of Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class, helped dispose of several dangerous devices Thursday.

According to a tweet by Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, the bomb squad helped dispose of a grenade, a smoke grenade, artillery shell simulators, blasting caps and other devices.

No one was arrested. The sheriff’s office got a tip that a home had old explosives in it.