County jail time for making a terrorist threat

KMIZ 17 – A Jefferson City man was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to lesser terrorist threat charges.

Brian Groner, 28, was ordered to six months in Cole County Jail.

Groner was charged back in August and November of 2019 with felony counts of making terrorist threats, the charges were later changed to misdemeanor offenses.

Groner is accused of opening a Bank of America account using an email address with the name ” the next mass shooter” and making threatening posts on social media in 2019.