COVID liability bill is still alive

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri House has passed a plan that would limit lawsuits alleging a business or organization exposed someone to a contagious disease. Neosho Representative Ben Baker’s bill would protect them from being liable unless they knowingly and purposely caused someone to be exposed.

It would also ban state and local governments from ordering people to quarantine or isolate if a contagious disease has not been positively identified in the individuals. Kirkwood Democrat Barbara Phifer (fyfer) says businesses should be liable if they do not provide health protections for their workers. Baker’s bill heads to the Senate for consideration.