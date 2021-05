Who would Eric Greitens like to team up with in the U-S Senate? The former Missouri Governor is running for Roy Blunt’s senate seat …

Greatens adds that he also has a lot of respect for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Thomas has Missouri ties. He was an Assistant Attorney General under Missouri Attorney General John Danforth in the 1970’s.

Greitens says he’s planning some campaign appearances in the weeks to come.