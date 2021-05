Governor Parson has appointed the first Black woman to serve as a Missouri Supreme Court judge. Parson named Robin Ransom to the high court yesterday (mon). She’s replacing Judge Laura Denvir Stith, who retired in March. Ransom will join Chief Justice George Draper as the second Black judge currently serving on the Supreme Court. Ransom was appointed by Parson to the Eastern District Appeals Court in 2019. She’s a graduate of Mizzou’s law school.