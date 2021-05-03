High winds – big hail possible later today

(KMIZ) — It could be a stormy one. Large hail appears to be the primary threat with any severe weather late Monday afternoon. Given the large amount of instability, hail could get up to 2″ in diameter or larger in a few of the storms. As things progress into the evening and overnight hours, damaging wind will become the leading threat. Our tornado threat is pretty low, but boundary interactions with any individual storm can be notoriously tricky. While soils are still ahead of normal, these few rounds of showers and storms are not expected to lead to any flooding problems.