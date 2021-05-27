JCMO man accused of threatening bus driver

KMIZ 17 – The Cole County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against a man accused of threatening a school bus driver in Jefferson City on Tuesday morning.

Cody R. Vaughan, 33, is charged with felony counts of first-degree terrorist threat and first-degree harassment. He’s also charged with one misdemeanor count of peace disturbance.

Police said a bus driver with First Student told officers Vaughn confronted her at a bus stop after she returned to pick up his children that she had missed earlier.

Vaughan and another woman, who police did not identify, are accused of using racial slurs against the school bus driver. Vaughan also allegedly threatened to shoot the driver.