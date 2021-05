The state will end National Guard operations at mass vaccination sites by the end of the month. Governor Parson yesterday (thur) pointed to decreased demand for the shots. There’s a walk-in vaccine clinic at Derby Ridge Elementary in Columbia tomorrow (sat) morning from 9 to noon. Boone County added nine new coronavirus cases yesterday (thur), and active cases stayed the same. Hospitalizations went down a little, and are well below capacity. Cole County added just one new positive.