An officer-involved shooting in west Columbia leaves a wanted man dead.

Police say they found James Sears III, 38, at the Petro Mart at the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and Ash Street at around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. They say Sears drew a gun on the officers, then he was shot when he ignored their commands. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators say Sears was wanted for a probation violation relating to drug sales. The Highway Patrol is also investigating.